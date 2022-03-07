WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.59 on Monday, hitting $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,059. The company has a market cap of $510.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.28 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

