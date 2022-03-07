WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.87. 4,122,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $345.60 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

