WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. 6,556,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,335. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

