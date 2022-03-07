WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $17.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.92. 6,871,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,964. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.34. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

