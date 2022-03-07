WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. 30,717,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,527,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

