WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1,155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ACWI stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,836. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

