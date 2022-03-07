Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Critical Survey

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 6 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $130.29, indicating a potential upside of 53.60%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 43.59% 22.96% 1.89% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 4.40 $899.20 million $8.67 9.78 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

