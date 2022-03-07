Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 1,277,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,942. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

