Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WPRT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
