Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.