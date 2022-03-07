Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

