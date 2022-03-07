WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.10. WeWork shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 105,251 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76.

In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $14,761,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

