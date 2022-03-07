Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

