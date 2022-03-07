Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.81 Million

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to post sales of $284.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.55 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
WPM stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
