Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.81 Million

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to post sales of $284.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.55 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

