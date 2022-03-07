Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,307,963 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

