Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,307,963 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
