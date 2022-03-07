White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,056.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,243.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,059.78.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

