WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 135,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

