Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

