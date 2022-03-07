Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Earnings History for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.