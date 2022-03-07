William Blair Comments on Titan International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TWI opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a PE ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Titan International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

