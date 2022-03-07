William Blair Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT opened at $269.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.15. Gartner has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.