William Blair Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.