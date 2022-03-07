William Paul Livek Acquires 130,002 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 541,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCOR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

