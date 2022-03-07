Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.