Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.45

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 59565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.