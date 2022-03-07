Wing Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.34 or 0.06585407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.86 or 0.99384134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.