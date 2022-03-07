Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 1,000 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 600,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,505. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.