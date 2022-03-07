Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $101,907.52 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $21,108.36.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60.

Shares of WING stock traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.32. 600,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

