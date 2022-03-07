Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells $22,479.60 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $22,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donnie Upshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00.

Shares of WING traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 600,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

