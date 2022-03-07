WinVest Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:WINVU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of WinVest Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:WINVU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. WinVest Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.