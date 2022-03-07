Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.62% from the company’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($66.16).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,458 ($32.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,196.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,525.73.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.