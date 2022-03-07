WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WNS by 354.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WNS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

