Wolf Safe Poor People Hits Market Cap of $944,530.66 (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $944,530.66 and $8,385.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

