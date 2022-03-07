Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $944,530.66 and $8,385.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using US dollars.

