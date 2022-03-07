Woodcoin Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $113.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.90 or 0.06665065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00262701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00736206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00069163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00411986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00286223 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.