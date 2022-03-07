Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.63. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,495. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.