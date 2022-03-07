WOWswap Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00014024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $87,437.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

