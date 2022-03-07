WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WPP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 324,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. WPP has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

