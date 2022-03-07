W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.70

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 133457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $949.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.93.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
