W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.70

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 133457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $949.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 453,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

