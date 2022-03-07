X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.59 million and $113,825.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.