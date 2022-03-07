XCAD Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (CURRENCY:XCAD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. XCAD Network has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and $1.16 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network’s total supply is 199,105,531 coins and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial

Buying and Selling XCAD Network

