XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XPAX stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. XPAC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 412,679 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in XPAC Acquisition by 1,783.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

