XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.07

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 44952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

