Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.84

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 3743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

