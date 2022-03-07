Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

