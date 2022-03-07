Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 16587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yalla Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

