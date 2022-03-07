Yalla Group (YALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

