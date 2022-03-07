Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.46

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 65086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
YARIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99.
About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
