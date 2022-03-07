Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.46

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 65086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

