YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.00

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 24347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

