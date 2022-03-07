Ycash Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $26,952.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00309816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002728 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,323,162 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.