Yellow Road Market Capitalization Hits $269,647.48 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $269,647.48 and approximately $6,220.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

