YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $82,697.30 and $33.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.53 or 0.06557196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00258964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.35 or 0.00720643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00068691 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00414767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00291917 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.