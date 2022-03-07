Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.